FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French PM invokes special powers to pass contested labor law
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 2:58 PM / a year ago

French PM invokes special powers to pass contested labor law

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 20, 2016.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls invoked special constitutional powers on Wednesday to force a contested labor law through parliament in the face of opposition from left-wing lawmakers.

The widely expected move leaves lawmakers in the lower house of parliament opposed to the bill with little chance to derail it before its final adoption.

They have 24 hours to mount a censure motion against the government or otherwise it is considered as definitively adopted.

The bill aimed at making hiring and firing easier sparked three months of street protests and waves of strikes by hardline trade unions.

Reporting by Emile Picy; writing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.