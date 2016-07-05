FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French PM to force labor law through parliament: party spokesman
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

French PM to force labor law through parliament: party spokesman

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers his speech at the National Assembly following Britain's referendum results last week to leave the European Union, in Paris, France, June 28, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will use a special clause in the Constitution to bypass parliamentary opponents and impose by decree a labor law reform bill, a spokesman for the ruling Socialist Party said on Tuesday.

The decision came as a bill that will make hiring and firing easier and give companies more freedom to set tailor-made pay and work conditions at company level returned for a final review to the lower house of parliament, where the bill is opposed by a sizeable minority of Socialist Party members.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Brian Love

