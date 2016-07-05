French PM to force labor law through parliament: party spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will use a special clause in the Constitution to bypass parliamentary opponents and impose by decree a labor law reform bill, a spokesman for the ruling Socialist Party said on Tuesday.

The decision came as a bill that will make hiring and firing easier and give companies more freedom to set tailor-made pay and work conditions at company level returned for a final review to the lower house of parliament, where the bill is opposed by a sizeable minority of Socialist Party members.