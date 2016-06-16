FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French CGT union extends strike at Fos-Lavera oil port terminal
#World News
June 16, 2016 / 9:04 AM / a year ago

French CGT union extends strike at Fos-Lavera oil port terminal

French CGT labour union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, France, June 14, 2016.Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's hardline CGT union workers have extended a strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminal in the southern port of Marseille until Friday June 17, a union official said.

The strike, now in its fourth week, part of a nationwide rolling protest against a planned labor reform has delayed the loading and unloading of about 70 oil, LNG and chemical tankers at the port, a CGT union official in Marseille said.

"Workers will meet again tomorrow to decide whether to continue the strike," Pascal Galeote said.

Marseille port authorities were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
