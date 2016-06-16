French CGT union extends strike at Fos-Lavera oil port terminal

PARIS (Reuters) - France's hardline CGT union workers have extended a strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminal in the southern port of Marseille until Friday June 17, a union official said.
The strike, now in its fourth week, part of a nationwide rolling protest against a planned labor reform has delayed the loading and unloading of about 70 oil, LNG and chemical tankers at the port, a CGT union official in Marseille said.
"Workers will meet again tomorrow to decide whether to continue the strike," Pascal Galeote said.
Marseille port authorities were not immediately available to comment.
Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz