#World News
June 17, 2016 / 11:09 PM / a year ago

Strike at French oil hub near Marseille ends: port management

French CGT trade union head Philippe Martinez (L) looks at Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri (R) as he leaves after a meeting at the ministry in Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union ended on Friday a strike that had paralyzed traffic for 26 days at the Fos Lavera oil terminals on the Mediterranean, the country’s biggest oil hub, a management official at port operator Fluxel said.

“Unloading resumed at the port at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday,” the official told Reuters.

More than 50 oil tankers and other vessels had been held up in the harbor near Marseille, unable to unload cargo, since CGT union members joined the nationwide rolling protest against a government labor reform on May 23.

Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Toni Reinhold

