Strike at French oil hub near Marseille ends: port management

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union ended on Friday a strike that had paralyzed traffic for 26 days at the Fos Lavera oil terminals on the Mediterranean, the country’s biggest oil hub, a management official at port operator Fluxel said.

“Unloading resumed at the port at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday,” the official told Reuters.

More than 50 oil tankers and other vessels had been held up in the harbor near Marseille, unable to unload cargo, since CGT union members joined the nationwide rolling protest against a government labor reform on May 23.