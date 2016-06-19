FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French workers suspend strike at Fos-Lavera oil port: union official
#World News
June 19, 2016 / 5:02 PM / a year ago

French workers suspend strike at Fos-Lavera oil port: union official

General view of the Fos-Lavera oil hub, near Marseille, France, January 19, 2016.Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French CGT union workers have suspended a four-week strike at the Fos-Lavera oil terminal in southern France, a union official told Reuters on Sunday.

Hardline CGT members at France's biggest oil port terminal joined nationwide rolling protests against government labor reforms on May 23, disrupting the loading and unloading of vessels including oil, LNG and chemical tankers.

CGT Union representative Pascal Galeote said workers at the port terminal would now join national days of protest scheduled for June 23 and June 28.

The government held its first meeting in three months with the CGT on Friday, though neither side suggested there had been any breakthrough. CGT union chief Philippe Martinez said the talks had done nothing to alter plans for street demonstrations on Thursday that the government may be ban.

Reporting by Marc Leras and Bate Felix; writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
