French refinery strikes to keep pressure on government ahead of Euro: CGT

PARIS (Reuters) - Strikes at five French refineries will continue until Friday, the start of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament hosted by France, in order to maintain pressure on the government to withdraw a contested labor reform, a CGT union official said.

Two weeks of strikes at France's refineries have created fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations, but a rise in diesel import and the use of France's strategic reserves have eased most shortages this week.

Thierry Defrense, a CGT delegate at French oil and gas company Total, said the company will not be able to restart operations at three of its refineries despite saying so on Monday.

"The aim is not to disrupt the Euro, but we know that it is a worry for the government and it is a means for us to keep pressure on the government," Defrense said, adding that union workers at Total's Donges refinery will vote later on Tuesday to extend their strike until Friday.

Total said Monday that preparations were underway to restart its Grandpuits, Normandy and Feyzin refineries where production has been halted for over two weeks as part of nationwide strikes against the planned changes to employment laws.

Total operates five of the country's eight refineries. Production at La Mede refinery has been ongoing despite the strike.

"They cannot restart operations at the refineries without us because there are too many workers on strike for them to restart," Defrense said.

"As of today, no real preparation to restart has been carried out," he said, adding that Total's management was using non-striking staff to carry out non-essential tasks that will not lead to a restart.

Total was not immediately available to comment.

Defrense said striking CGT and FO union workers were also blockading the Normandy industrial zone where Total's petrochemical complex is situated, while at the Feyzin refinery, one truck was loaded before striking workers set up a picket line to prevent any more shipments or relief teams entering the site.