Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos (L) and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez de Santos (R) arrive for a state dinner with the French President at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool

French first lady Brigitte Macron (R) pose with Colombian first lady Maria Clemancia Rodriguez (3-L) with young musicians prior to a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 21, 2017. REUTERS/EPA/Pool

French president Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) wait for Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) as he arrives for a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 21, 2017. REUTERS/EPA/Pool

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron and Maria Clemencia de Santos, wife of Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos arrive to attend an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French President Emmanuel Macron and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos attend an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos arrive to attend an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Pool

By Brian Love

PARIS While President Emmanuel Macron prepared the lineup of France's new government on Wednesday, a Colombian musical ensemble played a cover version of the "Mission Impossible" movie theme tune in the yard of his Elysee Palace offices in central Paris.

First Lady Brigitte Macron, a former drama teacher, met a group of teenage students preparing to play at the presidential premises for France's annual music festival and told them of her piano-player husband's musical talents.

"The last time I heard him play it was Brahms," she told an awed audience of youngsters with official Elysee access badges around their necks.

"He might well have played today - with a big government reshuffle (to work on) from early morning," she said, adding that he was obsessed with the finer elements of piano tuning.

The summer solstice festival sees thousands of musicians play in cafes, street corners and even in the grounds of the presidential palace.

The Colombian show at the Elysee was held in honor of a visit by the arrival there for dinner of Juan Manuel Santos, the Andean nation's president.

Brigitte Macron won plaudits on social media.

"Super-cool Madame Macron," was one of the regular ones. "What a class act," said many others. But at least one asked nonetheless: "So how much is this going to cost us all."

(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Richard Lough)