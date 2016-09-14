CGT urges French energy workers to join strike against labor reform

PARIS (Reuters) - France's CGT trade union on Wednesday urged energy sector workers to join a Sept. 15 nationwide strike against labor reforms which the organization has said will curb workers rights and make it easier for companies fire employees.

The French government pushed through the bill using special powers in parliament in July, hoping that the law will help battle stubbornly high unemployment by making rigid French labor laws more flexible.

French port workers have announced that they would also join the Sept. 15 strike.