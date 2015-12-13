French PM Valls says FN wins no region, but danger still there

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the far-right National Front failed to win any region in local elections on Sunday but added that the anti-immigrant party’s high score should force the government to listen.

“Tonight, there is no place for relief or triumphalism,” Valls said. “The danger posed by the far-right has not gone away, far from it.”

He was speaking after exit polls showed the far-right National Front had lost election run-offs in at least three key regions, despite topping last week’s first round.