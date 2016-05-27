FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared
#World News
May 27, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared

View of a placard which reads "total rupture of all fuels" at a Total petrol station in Vertou, France, May 21, 2016 as the oil firm has halted output at some units of three of its refineries in France due to protests over proposed labour law reform that have prompted a blockade of oil depots and petrol stations.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The fuel supply situation in France is improving after a week of disruption and shortages caused by strikes and all but one of the country's fuel depot blockades has been cleared, a transport ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The situation is "improving everywhere, all over the country," the spokesman said.

French oil and gas company Total (TOTF.PA), said earlier on Friday that all 9 of its depots in France were operating normally after the last blockade was lifted. There are 78 primary fuel depots in mainland France.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus

