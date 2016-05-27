France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared

PARIS (Reuters) - The fuel supply situation in France is improving after a week of disruption and shortages caused by strikes and all but one of the country's fuel depot blockades has been cleared, a transport ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The situation is "improving everywhere, all over the country," the spokesman said.

French oil and gas company Total (TOTF.PA), said earlier on Friday that all 9 of its depots in France were operating normally after the last blockade was lifted. There are 78 primary fuel depots in mainland France.