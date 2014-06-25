Union calls for French power and gas sector to join one-day strike

PARIS (Reuters) - The power and gas branch of France’s hardline CGT union will join a nationwide one-day strike on Thursday to protest against the government’s “austerity measures”, the head of the CGT’s Energy and Mines Federation branch said on Wednesday.

“Votes will be held tonight and tomorrow morning to decide on possible power output reductions and cuts to the electricity network,” Laurent Langlard told Reuters.

Recent labor disputes in France’s nuclear and thermal power sector have had almost no impact on electricity production, but a strike at state-owned train operator SNCF this month has dragged on longer than expected, causing major disruptions.