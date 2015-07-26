FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France plans extension of green energy tax - source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

France plans extension of green energy tax - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is considering a reform of the tax levied on power bills to fund renewable energy that would see it extended to natural gas and road fuels, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

“A reform of the CSPE tax is planned, its basis will be widened to gas and road fuels,” the source told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Citing sources at the energy ministry, the paper said the government wanted to cut the CSPE tax, which accounts for about 15 percent of households’ electricity bills and spread the 6 billion euros it costs annually to fossil fuels.

The source said it would take the form of a new tax that would contribute directly to the state’s budget. The current CSPE tax is levied by utility EDF through power bills.

The source added that the reform would be introduced in the 2016 budget bill in September.

No one at the energy ministry was available for comment.

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.