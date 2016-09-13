FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris flights canceled over Sept. 15 strike call
September 13, 2016 / 5:17 PM / a year ago

Paris flights canceled over Sept. 15 strike call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airlines have been ordered to cancel 15 percent of their Paris flights scheduled for Thursday as air traffic controllers join a national public sector strike, France's DGAC civil aviation authority said.

Airlines have been asked to cut their flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais airports on Sept 15, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday. Passengers should seek further information from their airlines on the status of their flights, it advised.

Public sector unions have issued a strike call in a bid to renew protests against a range of government reforms that had dwindled significantly prior to France's August summer break.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
