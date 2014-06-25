Publicis CEO says Omnicom merger flop to cost 40-50 million euros

Maurice Levy, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, gestures during a panel discussion at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

PARIS (Reuters) - Publicis (PUBP.PA) CEO Maurice Levy said on Wednesday that the failure of an advertising industry merger with U.S. group Omnicom (OMC.N) would cost his company 40-50 million euros.

“There will in effect by a financial cost and it’s between 40 and 50 million euros,” Levy, speaking to BFM Business TV, said of the decision announced in May to abandon a 35-billion -dollar alliance between Publicis and Omnicom, respectively the world’s third- and second-largest advertising groups.