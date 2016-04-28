FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake felt in southwestern France
April 28, 2016

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake felt in southwestern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled the southwestern French city of La Rochelle on Thursday in the strongest quake in mainland France since April 2014, the Central French Seismic Office said.

Local press reported witnesses saying the quake, which struck at 0845 local time (0645 GMT), had caused buildings to shake, but there was no immediate reports of important damage.

Though smaller tremors are frequent in mainland France, strong earthquakes are rare.

(This story has been refiled to fix date to April 28)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

