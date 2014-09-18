French government denies Moody's downgrade report

A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said it had not received notification from Moody’s that the ratings agency was set to downgrade France, denying a report in L‘Opinion newspaper.

“The government denies the report in L‘Opinion, it has not received any information from Moody’s at this point,” a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Moody’s is due to update on France’s rating on Friday and a downgrade is widely expected after the government announced last week it would need more time to cut its public deficit.