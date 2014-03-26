FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LyondellBasell receives offer for mothballed French refinery
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 26, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

LyondellBasell receives offer for mothballed French refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the refinery of US chemicals group LyondellBasell in Berre, near Marseille, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Monaco-based oil products trading company Sotragem has made an offer to buy LyondellBasell’s (LYB.N) mothballed Berre refinery in southeastern France, the company said on Wednesday.

Sotragem declined to say how much the offer was worth, but French industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a statement that it included plans for 400 million euros ($551.4 million) of investment in the plant over three years, which he said could lead to the creation of more than 200 jobs.

LyondellBasell mothballed the refinery in January 2012, having failed to find a buyer since putting it up for sale in May 2011.

If the deal goes through, it would run against the recent trend of European refinery closures in the face of vast overcapacity.

($1 = 0.7254 Euros)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.