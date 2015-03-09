FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France pushes health reform despite medics' anger
March 9, 2015

France pushes health reform despite medics' anger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande’s government announced on Monday a reform aimed at making it easier for low-earners to get access to a doctor, risking the ire of medics who complain the new funding arrangements will leave them out of pocket.

The standard current practice in France is to pay 23 euros up-front for a consultation and be reimbursed by the public health insurance fund later - an arrangement the Socialist government argues puts many low-earners off going to the doctor.

The reform makes it free for the patient at the point of use and requires the general practitioner to seek payment from the fund. Practitioners argue this will raise their administrative workload and lead to late payments for their services.

“The (arrangement) will be made available for everyone because it is fair and extends access to healthcare,” Health Minister Marisol Touraine told a news conference, adding that it would be in place by the end of 2017.

Touraine said the government would create a specific guarantee mechanism to ensure doctors were paid.

Doctors across France have already staged lightning strikes against the measure and called a March 15 protest.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love

