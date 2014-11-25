French deputies back territorial reform but promised savings in doubt

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday narrowly passed a proposal for territorial reform that would cut the number of regions by nearly half, despite renewed doubts over a promised 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion) in annual savings.

The bill, which has not yet been finalised, would see France divided into 13 regions instead of the existing 22, which the government argues would be more cost-effective and result in savings as France tries to meet its deficit reduction goals.

France’s system of local government is so complex it is often compared to a “mille-feuille” or a multi-layered puff pastry. It has been targeted for an overhaul by the Socialist government of President Francois Hollande, which is under pressure to accelerate economic reforms and cut spending.

The undersecretary of territorial reform, Andre Vallini, had said the change could reap savings of 10 billion euros per year, an estimate doubted by economists and critics who say the reform could even add to spending.

But ahead of the lower house vote, which passed the bill by 277 votes to 253, Vallini tempered his optimism, saying these savings would not kick in immediately and were only attainable if the reform was fully implemented.

“We could reach 5 percent of savings on an overall budget of 250 billion euros,” Vallini told RTL radio on Tuesday.

“But that’s over ten years and only provided you’ve reformed everything,” he said of the complex web of regions, departments and municipalities on which local government is based, sometimes with overlapping competences.

France’s Senate has passed a similar bill, calling for the creation of 15 regions. The differences between the two houses must now be worked out. If this proves impossible, the bill will revert to the lower house, which will have the final word.

One government-commissioned report found that 5.7 billion euros were wasted per year between regional authorities due to overlaps. Another found that each region has on average 75 different bodies dedicated to economic development.

The reform’s efforts to merge neighboring regions, many with distinct identities and diverging cultural traditions, such as the proposed new entity of Alsace-Lorraine-Champagne-Ardenne, has been met with fierce opposition.

More than a thousand people demonstrated at the weekend in the eastern city of Strasbourg against the proposed merging of Alsace with its neighbors, amid chants of “Elsass Frei,” or “Free Alsace,” in local dialect.

($1 = 0.8043 euros)