No fraudulent software on Renault cars says minister

French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal arrives for a photo opportunity with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Energy minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday tests conducted on Renault cars had not shown any presence of fraudulent emissions concealing software.

France carried out testing to establish whether vehicles on its roads were possibly equipped with banned software, the kind used by Volkswagen in the United States to trick emissions tests.

“There is no fraud at Renault. Shareholders and employees should be reassured,” Royal told journalists.

The minister added that presence of C02 and NOx above accepted limits had however been detected in cars of other manufacturers.