Nissan says supports Renault call for balance

A car is reflected in the bonnet of a Nissan car in the showroom at Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama south of Tokyo, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said its board of directors met on Thursday and unanimously supported alliance partner Renault SA’s (RENA.PA) decision to seek a balance between its two main shareholders: the French government and Nissan.

Last week, Renault’s board urged the French state, its biggest shareholder, to back down from plans to increase its voting weight in the carmaker, for fear of putting at risk the balance of power in its alliance with Nissan.