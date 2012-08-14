FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande vows to impose order after rioting in France
August 14, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

Hollande vows to impose order after rioting in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PIERREFEU-DU-VAR, France (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said his Socialist government would do all that was needed to ensure law and order prevailed after rioting overnight in the northern city of Amiens.

”Interior Minister Manuel Valls will go to Amiens immediately ... to say there once again that the state will mobilize all its resources to combat this violence.

“Our priority is security which means that the next budget will include additional resources for the gendarmerie and the police,” Hollande said.

Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Daniel Flynn; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Janet Lawrence

