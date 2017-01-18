FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Thief walks away after Cannes jewelry heist worth 15 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 7 months ago

Thief walks away after Cannes jewelry heist worth 15 million euros

General view outside the luxury jewellers Harry Winston boutique after a robber stole diamonds worth 15 million euros ($16 million) in Cannes, France, January 18, 2017.Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A robber brandishing a pistol and a grenade stole diamonds worth 15 million euros ($16 million) on Wednesday in the French Riviera town of Cannes and calmly escaped on foot, a regional prosecutor said.

The man in his 30s, his face uncovered except for a pair of sunglasses, entered a luxury jewelry shop on the city's famed Croisette waterfront promenade and initially passed himself off as a customer.

"He asked to see diamond ornaments on behalf of a sponsor. The saleswoman was suspicious and gave him a catalogue," the prosecutor said.

He then pulled out a 7.65-calibre automatic pistol and a grenade and ordered the two saleswomen to open the display cases, the prosecutor said. The investigators did not know whether the grenade was real.

One of the guards, who was nearby, was forced to lie down. Nobody was injured during the hold-up, which lasted about eight minutes, a source close to the investigation said.

It is not the first time that the Croisette has been hit by an audacious robbery. In July 2013, a man stole 103 million euros of jewels from a temporary exhibition at the Hotel Carlton. Neither he nor the jewels have been found.

Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.