French court confirms suspension of Canal+ rugby deal

PARIS (Reuters) - A French appeal court on Thursday confirmed the suspension of a deal under which Vivendi pay-TV unit Canal+ won the exclusive rights to broadcast French Top 14 rugby matches for a further five seasons.

Canal+ and the French rugby league had appealed against the previous decision by France’s competition authority to suspend the agreement, following a complaint by Qatari-owned rival beIN Sports.

The regulator has called for the deal to be suspended following the current 2014-15 season, and for the rights to be subject to a fresh competition.