FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French court confirms suspension of Canal+ rugby deal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
October 9, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

French court confirms suspension of Canal+ rugby deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French appeal court on Thursday confirmed the suspension of a deal under which Vivendi pay-TV unit Canal+ won the exclusive rights to broadcast French Top 14 rugby matches for a further five seasons.

Canal+ and the French rugby league had appealed against the previous decision by France’s competition authority to suspend the agreement, following a complaint by Qatari-owned rival beIN Sports.

The regulator has called for the deal to be suspended following the current 2014-15 season, and for the rights to be subject to a fresh competition.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.