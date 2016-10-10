Putin still planning to visit France despite Hollande comments: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to visit France later this month, despite French President Francois Hollande saying he was unsure whether to receive him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Preparation for Putin's upcoming visit to Paris continues," Peskov told journalists.

Hollande condemned Russia's "unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes in excerpts from a TV interview released on Sunday and said he was asking himself whether to see Putin when he visits Paris on Oct. 19.