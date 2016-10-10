FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Putin still planning to visit France despite Hollande comments: Kremlin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Putin still planning to visit France despite Hollande comments: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to visit France later this month, despite French President Francois Hollande saying he was unsure whether to receive him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Preparation for Putin's upcoming visit to Paris continues," Peskov told journalists.

Hollande condemned Russia's "unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes in excerpts from a TV interview released on Sunday and said he was asking himself whether to see Putin when he visits Paris on Oct. 19.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.