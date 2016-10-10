German police capture man suspected of planning bomb attack
BERLIN German police said on Monday they had captured a man suspected of planning a bomb attack who had slipped through their grasp during a raid two days ago.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to visit France later this month, despite French President Francois Hollande saying he was unsure whether to receive him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Preparation for Putin's upcoming visit to Paris continues," Peskov told journalists.
Hollande condemned Russia's "unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes in excerpts from a TV interview released on Sunday and said he was asking himself whether to see Putin when he visits Paris on Oct. 19.
BRUSSELS The concerted response from Berlin, Paris and Brussels to British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement last week of a March deadline to open divorce talks with the European Union made clear the bloc is not waiting idly for London to call.
KUCHLAK, Pakistan For 15 years until his sudden disappearance in May, the new leader of the Afghan Taliban insurgency openly taught and preached at the Al Haaj mosque in a dusty town in southwestern Pakistan, associates and students told Reuters.