FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France seeks to resolve Russian Mistral 'crisis': Hollande
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

France seeks to resolve Russian Mistral 'crisis': Hollande

The two Mistral-class helicopter carriers Sevastopol (L) and Vladivostok are seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday he was looking for a “way out of the crisis” with Russia over the suspended delivery of Mistral helicopter carriers purchased by Moscow.

Speaking on Canal Plus television, Hollande said he would discuss the halted 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) contract with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet in Armenia on Friday.

“This is still the subject of discussions,” the French head of state said. “We are in the process of negotiating. We must find a way out of the crisis.”

France suspended delivery of the warships last year amid tightening international sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.