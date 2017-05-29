FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Putin spurns allegations that Russia meddled in foreign elections
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 3 months ago

Putin spurns allegations that Russia meddled in foreign elections

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) give a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, who held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said there was nothing to discuss about allegations of Moscow's meddling in foreign elections, and that Macron had not raised this issue.

By meeting Macron's presidential election rival Marine Le Pen in Moscow in March, the Kremlin did not try to influence the vote, Putin told a joint news briefing with Macron.

Referring to Le Pen's visit, Putin said he saw nothing wrong in Moscow not pushing away foreign politicians seeking good relations with Russia. If she sought a meeting, why should Russia refuse her, Putin asked.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

