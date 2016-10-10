German police capture man suspected of planning bomb attack
BERLIN German police said on Monday they had captured a man suspected of planning a bomb attack who had slipped through their grasp during a raid two days ago.
PARIS French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday that President Francois Hollande will take into account the situation in Syria's Aleppo when deciding whether to see his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he visits Paris on Oct. 19
Ayrault also told France Inter radio that he will ask the international court of justice to investigate possible war crimes in Syria.
"We do not agree with what Russia is doing, bombarding Aleppo. France is committed as never before to saving the population of Aleppo," Ayrault said.
"If the President decides (to see Putin), this will not be to trade pleasantries," he added
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to visit France later this month, despite French President Francois Hollande saying he was unsure whether to receive him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
BRUSSELS The concerted response from Berlin, Paris and Brussels to British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement last week of a March deadline to open divorce talks with the European Union made clear the bloc is not waiting idly for London to call.