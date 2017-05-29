FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical weapons a red line in Syria, France's Macron says
May 29, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 3 months ago

Chemical weapons a red line in Syria, France's Macron says

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) react during a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - The use of chemical weapons in Syria is a red line for France and would result in reprisals, Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during his first meeting as president of France with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Any use of chemical weapons would results in reprisals and an immediate riposte, at least where France is concerned," Macron said at a joint news conference with Putin in which he added that his aim was the fight against terrorism in the country. He said he wanted to work with Putin to that end.

The two countries back different sides in the Syrian conflict, with Putin behind President Bashar al-Assad and Macron part of a western coalition that supports rebel groups and has accused Assad of using chemical weapons in the past.

Macron said he had a frank exchange of views with Putin, and that the two had aired their disagreements on a number of subjects.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

