10 months ago
French prime minister defends tough stance on Russia over Syria
#World News
October 12, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 10 months ago

French prime minister defends tough stance on Russia over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Wednesday dismissed criticism from opposition lawmakers of his government's handling of relations with Russia over Syria saying Moscow had an "obstructive" and "unjustifiable" stance on the crisis.

"Russia has chosen an obstructive attitude and from our point of view this stance is unjustifiable," Valls said after being asked by a parliamentarian why Paris was adopting a tough position on Russia.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
