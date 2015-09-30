France's Sarkozy: each firm should decide for itself on 35-hour week

PARIS (Reuters) - Every French business should be allowed to decide for itself if it wants to keep or scrap the 35-hour work week, conservative opposition leader Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The decision should be made in each firm through negotiations between employers and unions, or, if they fail, by a vote among staff, the former president told Les Echos financial daily.

The French economy “is asphyxiated by all the measures taken since 2012”, said Sarkozy, who wants his party to pick him again as their candidate for 2017, advocating labor reforms that would go further than those he made when president from 2007 to 2012.

Before losing an election to Socialist Francois Hollande three years ago, he took steps such as reducing taxes on pay for overtime work to circumvent the 35-hour week.

“I think the French are more ready now to understand what’s at stake, because they are so anxious about the economic dead-end France is in,” he told Les Echos.

Sarkozy however did not go as far as his former prime minister Francois Fillon, who is viewed as more economically liberal and wants to scrap the 35-hour work week altogether.

Outspoken Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from within the ruling Socialist Party for suggesting the 35-hour week, introduced by a Socialist government in 2000, was a mistake.

A CSA opinion poll showed earlier this month that 71 percent of French are in favor of letting each company and its staff decide on how many hours they work.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said earlier this month he wanted to simplify the country’s over-complex labor laws, but would not scrap the 35-hour week.

Studies show that many French people work more than 35 hours despite the law.