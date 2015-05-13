FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Sarkozy accused of pandering to racist sentiments
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

France's Sarkozy accused of pandering to racist sentiments

French Education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem attends a ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brian Love

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s ruling Socialists accused conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday of appealing to racist sentiments in criticizing the country’s Morocco-born education minister.

Sarkozy, expected by many to run for election in 2017, used no explicitly racist words but came under fire for singling out two non-white female ministers in a largely white government for charges of gross incompetence.

Sarkozy’s main target was Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, a young Franco-Moroccan minister in charge of a post-primary schooling reform plan that has irked many teachers and been slammed by many in Sarkozy’s UMP opposition party.

UMP chief Sarkozy weighed in at a political rally north of Paris last Monday, saying: “In the unrelenting quest for mediocrity, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem is in the process of overtaking Christiane Taubira.”

Taubira is justice minister and was pilloried by political opponents when shepherding a bill through parliament to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013, with some of the invective mocking the racial origin of the French Guiana-born justice minister.

French Education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem reacts as she attends a ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Contacted about the accusation of racism, a UMP official said Sarkozy did not intend to comment.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Regarding the attack on Education Minister Vallaud-Belkacem, Socialist Party head Jean-Christophe Cambadelis accused Sarkozy of resorting to racially-charged rhetoric.

“It’s got a certain connotation,” Cambadelis told RTL radio. “This attack is slightly xenophobic, I believe.”

Several other Socialists joined the riposte against Sarkozy, who ruled from 2007 to 2012. He failed to secure re-election in 2012 when he waged a markedly more right-wing campaign in what many political analysts read as an attempt to appeal more to voters of the anti-immigrant National Front party.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said it was “no coincidence” that Sarkozy had paired the two ministers in one hurtful phrase: “It’s an appeal to the lowest of human instincts.”

Additional reporting by Chine Labbe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.