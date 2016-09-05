FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
`Braconid' makes a British consultant World Scrabble Champion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

`Braconid' makes a British consultant World Scrabble Champion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A braconid is a parasitic wasp, and because Brett Smitheram knew the word and how to spell it, he's 7,000 euros richer and the World Scrabble Champion.

Smitheram, 37, is a British recruitment consultant who beat fellow Briton Mark Nyman in a three-round final to become champion, after five days of competition among avid players of the venerable board game in the French city of Lille.

Competitors from 30 countries took part in the event, held as part of the Mindsports International Championships. 

The players came up with words ranging from "variedly" to "gynaecia", a flower, but "braconid" was the winner, scoring Smitheram 176 points.

The 2000 UK champion and 2014 world championships quarter finalist said he was "absolutely thrilled" with his victory.

Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.