Explosives stolen from army base in France
#World News
July 7, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Explosives stolen from army base in France

A placard which reads "protected area, do not enter without authorization" is seen at a military base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, France July 7, 2015. Explosives, 180 detonators and around 40 grenades were stolen from an army base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, a source close to investigation said on Tuesday. The Miramas site serves as a logistical base for the French army's external operations, the source said. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE (Reuters) - Explosives, 180 detonators and around 40 grenades were stolen from an army base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, a source close to investigation said on Tuesday.

The theft came even though France has heightened security after a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to blow up a gas plant near Lyon on June 26. Six months earlier, gunmen killed 17 people at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish foodstore in January.

The Marseille prosecution office has begun an investigation into the robbery, which was discovered on Monday. France’s defense ministry ordered a review of the army’s military supplies and the protection of ammunition storage units.

The Miramas site serves as a logistical base for the French army’s external operations, the source said.

Reporting by Francois Revilla, Nicolas Bertin, Chine Labbe, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
