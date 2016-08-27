FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France expels two Moroccans considered serious security threat
#World News
August 27, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

France expels two Moroccans considered serious security threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has deported two Moroccan nationals seen as a serious security threat after they became radicalized as Islamist militants, the interior ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

"Given the serious threat posed by their continuous stay on French soil, the interior ministry has decided to expel them immediately," the statement said without giving any further details about the individuals.

It said six expulsions had already been carried out under similar circumstances in August, taking the total to 15 since the start of the year.

France is on heightened security alert following a series of Islamist militant attacks since January last year that have killed some 236 people.

Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by David Clarke

