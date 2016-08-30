French police officer injured in knife attack in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - A French police officer was injured by a knife-wielding man at a police station in the southern city of Toulouse on Tuesday, a police source said.

Local newspaper La Dépêche du Midi said the 31 year-old man entered the police station pretending to want to make a complaint.

He then launched an attack with a knife on the female officer, injuring her on her neck. The assailant also tried to grab her weapon before he was subdued.

French security forces have been targeted by Islamist militants who have carried out several attacks since January last year.

In June, a Frenchman who pledged allegiance to Islamic State stabbed a police commander to death outside his home and killed his partner, who also worked for the police.