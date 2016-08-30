FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police officer injured in knife attack in Toulouse
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

French police officer injured in knife attack in Toulouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French police officer was injured by a knife-wielding man at a police station in the southern city of Toulouse on Tuesday, a police source said.

Local newspaper La Dépêche du Midi said the 31 year-old man entered the police station pretending to want to make a complaint.

He then launched an attack with a knife on the female officer, injuring her on her neck. The assailant also tried to grab her weapon before he was subdued.

French security forces have been targeted by Islamist militants who have carried out several attacks since January last year.

In June, a Frenchman who pledged allegiance to Islamic State stabbed a police commander to death outside his home and killed his partner, who also worked for the police.

Reporting by Gérard Bon and Johanna Decorse; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus

