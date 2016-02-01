FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruise company MSC confirms four-ship order from STX France
February 1, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Cruise company MSC confirms four-ship order from STX France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The MSC Preziosa cruise liner leaves the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (Reuters) - Cruise ship company MSC Cruises on Monday confirmed orders for four ships in a 3-billion-euro ($3.26 billion) deal that will secure thousands of jobs at the STX shipyard in St-Nazaire in the west of France.

“These are the biggest cruise ships yet built by a European operator – each using around 35,000 tons of steel,” the company said in a statement.

STX France is 66 percent owned by South Korea’s STX Corp and 33 percent owned by the French state, according to STX France’s website.

Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; writing by Brian Love; Editing by Alexander Smith

