Brussels district rallies against home-grown jihadists

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Molenbeek, the Brussels district that was home to leaders of Friday’s Islamist attacks in Paris, staged a candlelit vigil on Wednesday to honor the victims and show the world their borough offers more than violence.

“It’s a signal we want to give. Molenbeek gives much more than that,” organizer Yannick Bochem told Reuters Television as more than 2,000 people crowded the square in front of the local town hall.

“We want to show our respects because we’re also shocked by the events, and we’re also shocked that it’s linked with Molenbeek. We want to show this big diversity, we want to show a community that really works for their community.”

Residents of the borough of 90,000, home to many Muslim immigrant families and suffering high unemployment, held up signs reading “Peace, Peace, Peace”.

The brother of Salah and Brahim Abdeslam placed candles on the balcony of the family apartment overlooking the square. Brahim, 31, blew himself up at a Paris cafe on Friday night and Salah, 26, is either on the run or was among three unidentified people killed in a police raid on a Paris flat on Wednesday.

Mohammed Abdeslam, a municipal employee, urged his brother Salah to turn himself in.

Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Salah and Brahim, who ran a bar in the borough, were associates, officials say, of Abdelhamid Abaaoun, another Molenbeek man accused of planning attacks from Syria.

“It’s because of a few people that we are viewed badly,” said Junior Karanza, 35, who has lived in Molenbeek all his life

“This is to show that there are more than just them here.”

In Paris on Wednesday a woman suicide bomber blew herself up in a police raid that sources said had foiled a jihadi plot to hit the business district of the French capital.

Police also arrested eight people and forensic experts were working to confirm if two or three militants had died in the violence.

The death toll from last Friday’s attacks in Paris stands at 129.