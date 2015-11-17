FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande to visit Washington, Moscow next week
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande to visit Washington, Moscow next week

A jogger makes his way under flags flying at half staff at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington November 17, 2015. President Barack Obama issued a proclamation ordering flags to fly at half staff as a mark of respect for victims of the Paris attacks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will travel to Washington on Nov. 24 and to Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss the fight against Islamic State and situation in Syria, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the trips to meet President Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin would be made "in the context of action by the international community in the struggle against Daesh and the effort to rectify the situation in Syria," it said, referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Hollande on Monday called for a grand coalition to fight the group behind last Friday's bloody attacks on the French capital.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
