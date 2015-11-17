France's Hollande to visit Washington, Moscow next week

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will travel to Washington on Nov. 24 and to Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss the fight against Islamic State and situation in Syria, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the trips to meet President Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin would be made “in the context of action by the international community in the struggle against Daesh and the effort to rectify the situation in Syria,” it said, referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Hollande on Monday called for a grand coalition to fight the group behind last Friday’s bloody attacks on the French capital.