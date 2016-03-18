France's Hollande says to seek extradition of Abdeslam

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said France would request very soon the extradition of Salah Abdeslam, the most-wanted fugitive from November’s Paris Attacks.

In a joint news conference with the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Hollande said he had no doubt judicial authorities would request extradition very soon.

“Salah Abdeslam was directly involved in preparing the organization and perpetration of these attacks,” Hollande said.