FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says no confirmation yet of Abdeslam arrest
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 5:09 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says no confirmation yet of Abdeslam arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said at around 1635 GMT on Friday that he had no confirmation as yet that a police operation in Brussels was focused on prime Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.

“There is a link with the Paris attacks but for now we have to let the Belgian police do their job and complete the operation, which is ongoing,” Hollande told reporters after an EU summit.

“We don’t have confirmation at the moment, and all information that is premature would go counter to what we are trying to do ... to arrest and neutralize this individual.”

Belgian media reported that Salah Abdeslam had been wounded and caught by police in an operation on Friday afternoon in the Brussels quarter of Molenbeek.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.