France's Hollande says no confirmation yet of Abdeslam arrest

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said at around 1635 GMT on Friday that he had no confirmation as yet that a police operation in Brussels was focused on prime Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.

“There is a link with the Paris attacks but for now we have to let the Belgian police do their job and complete the operation, which is ongoing,” Hollande told reporters after an EU summit.

“We don’t have confirmation at the moment, and all information that is premature would go counter to what we are trying to do ... to arrest and neutralize this individual.”

Belgian media reported that Salah Abdeslam had been wounded and caught by police in an operation on Friday afternoon in the Brussels quarter of Molenbeek.