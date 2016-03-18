U.S. has helped France, Belgium on security since Paris attacks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States had been helping French and Belgian authorities to boost security since November’s Paris attacks, and that this would continue.

The comments from White House spokesman Josh Earnest came after news broke that Salah Abdeslam, the most wanted fugitive from the attacks in which 130 people died, was wounded and caught in a shootout in Brussels Friday.

Earnest told a daily press briefing he did not know whether President Barack Obama had been briefed.

“The United States obviously has significant resources and significant capabilities, and we have used them to assist the French and the Belgians as they have conducted investigations into the attacks and as they have taken steps to try to safeguard their country,” Earnest said

“We’re going to continue to stay in close touch with them on this,” he said.