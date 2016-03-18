FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. has helped France, Belgium on security since Paris attacks: White House
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 5:42 PM / a year ago

U.S. has helped France, Belgium on security since Paris attacks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States had been helping French and Belgian authorities to boost security since November’s Paris attacks, and that this would continue.

The comments from White House spokesman Josh Earnest came after news broke that Salah Abdeslam, the most wanted fugitive from the attacks in which 130 people died, was wounded and caught in a shootout in Brussels Friday.

Earnest told a daily press briefing he did not know whether President Barack Obama had been briefed.

“The United States obviously has significant resources and significant capabilities, and we have used them to assist the French and the Belgians as they have conducted investigations into the attacks and as they have taken steps to try to safeguard their country,” Earnest said

“We’re going to continue to stay in close touch with them on this,” he said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.