Belgium confirms arrests related to Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office on Friday confirmed it had made several arrests related to the deadly attacks in Brussels on March 22 but gave no further details.
Earlier on Friday, public broadcaster VRT said two men were arrested, with one of them being Mohamed Abrini, wanted over November’s Islamic State attacks in Paris. VRT added that Abrini was probably involved in last month’s Brussels bombings as well.
