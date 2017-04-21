FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 4 months ago

Police assessing if Paris shooter had accomplices: French prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Investigators are trying to assess whether the man who killed a policeman in Paris on Thursday had accomplices, a French prosecutor said on Friday, adding that the shooter had never shown any signs of radicalisation despite a long police history.

"He was not on the security watch list and had shown no signs of radicalisation despite his many years in prison," Francois Molins told a news conference, although he added that a note found near his body had written messages sympathetic to Islamic State.

Security officials were still trying to see whether the man, who traveled to Algeria in January and February despite having to report regularly to police, operated alone.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

