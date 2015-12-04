France issues guide to surviving terrorist attack

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s government published a guide on Friday on how to survive a terrorist attack, coupled with a warning from the prime minister that people must learn to live with the risk.

Advice in cartoon-strip form, to appear on posters in public places like train stations and available online, recommends three key responses: flee, hide and raise the alarm.

The campaign follows the Nov. 13 attack claimed by the Islamic State group in which gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people and injured hundreds more in Paris.

“There’s a lasting threat we are going to have to learn to live with,” French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told BFM TV.

The guide offers basic advice to first of all flee the scene of danger to a safer place, turning off lights and pushing a sofa behind the door of a hideout room and then calling emergency services.

Cutting off phone ringers and vibration-alerts on mobile phones is a key recommendation for people in hiding, to avoid alerting attackers.

In January, Islamist attackers killed a dozen people at the offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo then fled to a factory outside Paris.

There, one trapped employee hid for hours below a washbasin used by the attackers and even managed to send text messages to police.