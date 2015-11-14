FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France-bound airliner grounded at Amsterdam over threatening tweet: Dutch authorities
November 14, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

France-bound airliner grounded at Amsterdam over threatening tweet: Dutch authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A France-bound airliner was grounded for checks on Saturday afternoon at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport after a threatening tweet was received concerning the flight, Dutch border police said.

A police spokesman said that authorities had been searching the flight, operated by Franco-Dutch airline Air FranceKLM (AIRF.PA) and which had been due to depart around 1345 GMT, for around an hour.

Earlier on Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced heightened security measures for all traffic going from or to France.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet

