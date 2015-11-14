FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. defense secretary speaks with French defense minister: Pentagon
November 14, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. defense secretary speaks with French defense minister: Pentagon

U.S. Defence Secretary Ashton Carter speaks during a news conference with his British counterpart Michael Fallon at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter spoke on the phone with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday morning, a Pentagon statement said.

It added that the United States was “committed to helping France in any way” and the two would remain in close contact.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for attacks that killed 127 people in Paris on Friday, saying it sent militants strapped with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns to various locations in the heart of the capital.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
