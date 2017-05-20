FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in Champs Elysees shooting under formal investigation
May 20, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 5 months ago

Suspect in Champs Elysees shooting under formal investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man lights on a candle on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. The banner reads "With all my heart with the police, Long live France". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - A man believed to have been an accomplice of the shooter who killed a policeman on Paris’ Champs Elysees in April was placed under a formal investigation and remanded in custody, a judicial source said on Saturday.

His DNA was found on the weapon used by the shooter, identified as Karim Cheurfi, who had opened fire on a police vehicle parked on the famous avenue in Paris, killing one officer and injuring two others before being shot dead.

The man arrested was unknown to anti-terrorist services, the source said.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Louise Heavens

