French police make 23 arrests in series of raids over attacks

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have arrested 23 people and seized arms including rocket launchers during wave of overnight raids as part of an investigation into the attacks on Paris, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

Over the last 48 hours, 104 people were put under house arrest and police conducted 168 raids last night, Cazeneuve told journalists.

“Let this be clear to everyone, this is just the beginning, these actions are going to continue,” Cazeneuve said.